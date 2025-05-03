Florida lawmakers reach budget deal

Lawmakers have agreed to extend the legislative session to June 6th

They will return May 12th to finalize the state budget

State Representatives reached a budget deal that comes in lower than Governor Desantis' $115.6 billion proposal

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Well they did it— lawmakers have a deal and a plan forward after weeks of toiling of the state budget.

House Speaker Danny Perez telling members this just a bit ago…

"Members, good things come to those who wait."

(applause)

Perez said the top line on the state budget would be lower than the than the governor’s proposal — which was $115.6B

It would have $2.8 billion in total tax relief.

$2.5 billion of that is a recurring tax cut

And $1.6 billion recurring sales tax cut

He called it a historic package.

(Rep. Danny Perez, (R) Florida House Speaker)

“Members, this will be the largest tax cut in the history of Florida. In addition, this will make us the only state in the history of the United States to permanently cut a sales tax.”

Session is technically getting an extension until June 6th— not a Sine Die.

Lawmakers will get a break though.

Out this weekend and next week.

They’ll return May 12 for conference committees

