Midday Update: Community leaders demand shutdown of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, ‘No Kings’ protests, and more

1) Tallahassee clergy and community leaders demand shutdown of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’. The facility, dubbed Alligator Alcatraz, is described by activists as a “moral emergency.” They say it is separating families, violating human rights, and operating far from the oversight typical of such centers.

2) Protesters rally in Tallahassee as part of nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement. Demonstrators emphasized the need for stronger public education funding and broader civic engagement, saying the fight goes beyond party lines or individual politicians.

3) FAMU Homecoming brings Rattler Nation together on game day. This past weekend's homecoming saw generations of Rattlers return to the highest of the seven hills. With a 33-28 victory over Alcorn State, FAMU is slithering into week 9 with high spirits.

4) Monday Forecast: Another dry, cool, and clear start to the work week, thanks to Sunday's front. Lower dew points, and therefore lower humidity, are in store. Skies will start off sunny today, but will see a mix of sun and clouds through much of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

