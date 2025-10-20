First To Know Weather - Another Dry Week Ahead (10-20-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another dry, cool, and clear start to the work week, thanks to yesterday's front.

Lower dew points, and therefore lower humidity, are in store for us. A weak front will push through by the middle of the week, bringing even lower humidity and another drop in temperatures. As a result, we could see more 70s across the region this week.

Skies will start off sunny today, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds through much of the week.

