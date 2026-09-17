Midday Update: Community art returns to W. T. Moore, Gadsden Co. budget shortfall, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, September 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee community art returns to W.T. Moore Elementary after state crosswalk removal order. Knight Creative Communities Institute unveiled a 50-foot banner & "Art of the Box" installation Wednesday.

Tallahassee community art returns to W.T. Moore Elementary after state crosswalk removal order

2) Gadsden County considers cutting 17 positions amid $1.6M budget shortfall. The interim county administrator says the cuts will not affect public services, but a commissioner is calling for more transparency.

Gadsden County considers cutting 17 positions amid $1.6M budget shortfall

3) TSA trains Thomas County Schools bus drivers to spot potential threats on school buses. Nearly 165 transportation staff members learned how to identify suspicious items and behaviors through a two-part training program led by TSA specialists from Atlanta's field office.

TSA trains Thomas County Schools bus drivers to spot potential threats on school buses

4) David Jolly, Byron Donalds turn AI data centers into Florida campaign battleground. David Jolly wants a one-year moratorium on new data centers. Byron Donalds warns a statewide pause could discourage investment and jobs.

Jolly, Donalds turn AI data centers into campaign battleground

5) Thursday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s and upper 80s. The winds are still strong, but not as strong as yesterday. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Drier Day (9-17-2026)

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