First to Know Weather - Another Dry, and Windy Day (9-17-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the low 70s and upper 60s to start us off today. The last time we had 60s in the morning was June, so it has been a while. With official fall next Tuesday we are starting to feel like it. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.

The winds are still strong, but not as strong as yesterday. We will likely only peak around 20 mph for our gusts on average. Around the coast we could get closer to 30 mph. Either way the sun will remain shining, and the rain chances will be very low.

As high pressure remains in the Carolinas, this pattern will hold, but by the weekend an upper level low will replace it bringing more rain and mugginess.

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