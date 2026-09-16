THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The TSA's Atlanta field office is working with Thomas County Schools to help bus drivers and transportation staff recognize potential threats on school buses.

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TSA trains Thomas County Schools bus drivers to spot potential threats on school buses

Nearly 165 staff members of the Thomas County Schools Transportation Department are taking part in a two-part safety training focused on protecting the students they transport every day.

The training begins with a classroom presentation where TSA specialists show drivers what to look for during regular bus checks — including exposed wires, unfamiliar radios or clocks, or anything else that looks out of place. Drivers are also reminded to thoroughly inspect their buses before and after their routes, both inside and out.

The second part of the training puts those skills to the test through a hands-on demonstration. TSA specialists place fake potential threats, including a fake bomb, on a bus, and drivers must find them.

Transportation Director Robert Young said the training adds a critical layer of preparedness for his staff.

"TSA has extensive expertise in transportation security. School buses are a part of our transportation infrastructure. So their knowledge gives our drivers and staff another layer of awareness and preparedness. The training focused on situational awareness, recognizing suspicious behavior, identifying potential security concerns, and understanding what to do and who to contact if something doesn't look right," Young said.

Bus driver Travis Cook, a retired truck driver, said the training reinforces habits he developed over years on the road.

"I'm a retired truck driver, and that's what we had to do. We had to look for things that aren't supposed to be there," Cook said.

Cook said the stakes are even higher when children are involved.

"It's very important to have this knowledge in this world and the situation we're in today. You never know," Cook said.

"Evil is running rampant. So, you've got to be able to recognize things to protect these children. You don't want to just put a busload of kids on the bus. You have to check it out before you load the bus. If you catch something ahead of time before you load the bus up, that's going to save a lot of kids' lives," Cook said.

As Thomas County Schools continues to make safety a priority, more TSA training sessions are planned for the future to ensure staff remains prepared.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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