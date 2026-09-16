Midday Update: Commissioners vote to remove Flock cameras, LCS hosts half-penny sales tax meetings, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, September 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County commissioners vote to remove Flock cameras from county property. County commissioners unanimously voted to give vendors 30 days to remove automated license plate readers from county property, citing privacy and misuse concerns.

Leon County commissioners vote to remove Flock cameras from county property within 30 days

2) Leon County schools host meeting on half-penny sales tax renewal. The school district is holding five community meetings to educate voters on the tax renewal that could generate up to $600 million over 15 years.

Leon County schools host meeting on half-penny sales tax renewal

3) Breach of Florida driver database through Plant City police login renews push for data privacy protections. Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman plans another legislative effort after hackers accessed state records using a police employee’s credentials.

Florida data breach renews push to limit sales of drivers’ information

4) Millions back demand for human control of AI as safety debate intensifies. Future of Life Institute CEO Anthony Aguirre warns unchecked AI development could lead to machines running civilization.

Americans want more human control over AI amid debate in Congress

5) Wednesday Forecast: While we cannot rule out a stray shower completely, we expect there to be very little impacts from them. The winds will be the bigger impact today. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To know weather - Drier but breezy (9-16-2026)

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