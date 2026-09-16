First To Know Weather - Dry But Breezy (9-16-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s to start today. The moisture is holding the heat for this morning, but that will change as drier air moves in throughout the day. In fact we will be drier than we have been in a while. The heat index will only be a couple of degrees off from the normal air temperature in the low 90s and upper 80s.

The chances of showers are extremely low today. While we cannot rule out a stray shower completely, we expect there to be very little impacts from them. The winds will be the bigger impact today. By the afternoon and evening the wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph.

This pattern will hold to end the week, but the moisture and rain return by the weekend.

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