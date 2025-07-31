Midday Update: Commissioner Ronterious Green accused of violating ethics laws, Pay raise for teachers?, & more

Thursday, July 31st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) State finds probable cause Gadsden County commissioner violated ethics laws. The Florida Commission on Ethics has ordered a public hearing to decide whether a Gadsden County commissioner violated ethics laws. The commission filed an order Wednesday finding probable cause that Ronterious Green had a "conflicting contractual relationship."

2) Florida officials warn districts to deliver teacher raises , unions say state funding falls short. As Florida schools prepare to open for the new academic year, a growing clash between state officials and teachers' unions is intensifying over the issue of teacher pay. Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas say raises are on the way, but they’re accusing some districts and local unions of stalling.

3) Leon County's new program aims to help seniors harness artificial intelligence and avoid scams. A 1.5-hour seminar series will be rolled out in Leon County libraries and streamed online. The goal is to help seniors become more digitally literate.

4) Tallahassee food pantry asks for private donations amid growing demand. Overall food prices rose 3% since last July, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with food at home rising 2.4%. Safe Families for Children is asking for donations for its food pantry as it helps about 200 people each week.

5) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 90s with the heat index well into the triple digits. This has caused another Heat Advisory to be in effect until 7:00 p.m. as the feels-like temperature could be up to 112°. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

