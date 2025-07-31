Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Highs stay in upper 90s with not much rain for relief

Heat indices will reach triple digits yet again
ABC 27
Heat indices will reach triple digits yet again
Heat indices will reach triple digits yet again
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday will be a rinse and repeat of Wednesday: hot with a few afternoon showers.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90s with the heat index well into the triple digits.

This has caused another Heat Advisory to be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the feels-like temperature could be up to 112°.

Any showers that do pop up this afternoon will hug western neighborhoods.

Into Friday, a cold front approaches but does not push through our area. Instead it is set to stall over us, providing us with lots and lots of rain through the weekend.

This rainfall could cause isolated and localized flooding.

With the clouds rolling in and lots of rain coverage, it will cause high temperatures to drop to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Continue to stay cool and hydrated and have the umbrella handy for the weekend!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood