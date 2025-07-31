Highs stay in upper 90s with not much rain for relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday will be a rinse and repeat of Wednesday: hot with a few afternoon showers.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90s with the heat index well into the triple digits.

This has caused another Heat Advisory to be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the feels-like temperature could be up to 112°.

Any showers that do pop up this afternoon will hug western neighborhoods.

Into Friday, a cold front approaches but does not push through our area. Instead it is set to stall over us, providing us with lots and lots of rain through the weekend.

This rainfall could cause isolated and localized flooding.

With the clouds rolling in and lots of rain coverage, it will cause high temperatures to drop to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Continue to stay cool and hydrated and have the umbrella handy for the weekend!

