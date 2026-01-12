Midday Update: Cold temps here to stay, Innovation Academy of Excellence expands, and more

Monday, January 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: The cold is going to linger all week long, with only a couple of days getting close to our average for this time of year. We'll only get into the 50s for highs today, with lows reaching freezing temps. Cold weather shelters will be open tonight for those in need. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Cold Comes Closer

2) Trump says Iran may have crossed redline following deadly crackdown on protests. President Donald Trump said Sunday his administration is considering options to respond to Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests, while also suggesting U.S. officials could meet with Iranian leaders. The president indicated Iran may be crossing a redline that would trigger a response, referencing a previous warning to the country to “not start shooting, because we’ll start shooting too.

Iran protests death toll rises

3) Innovation Academy of Excellence expands in size and location: One middle school is providing its students with access and exposure to colleges. Innovation Academy of Excellence uses AI to prepare students for the real world. Their expansion at Tallahassee State College will allow for increased enrollment numbers in addition to opportunities for learn.

Innovation Academy of Excellence expands in size and location

4) Federal student loan repayment rules are changing in 2026: What borrowers need to know. Beginning July 1, 2026, new federal rules will reshape how student loans are repaid, and experts say borrowers should start preparing now to avoid surprises.

Federal student loan repayment rules are changing in 2026: What borrowers need to know

