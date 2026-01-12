First To Know Weather - Cold Comes Closer

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Thanks to that front over the weekend we are over 20º colder this morning, than we were this time yesterday morning.

The cold is going to linger all week long, with only a couple of days getting close to our average for this time of year. Temperatures to start this morning will be in the low 40s to the mid 30s, with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Coats and jackets will be a must all week long.

Another mix of sun and clouds this week, but overall much sunnier than last week. We do have another front by Wednesday which will reinforce the cold for the second half of the week. In fact the air behind this second front will be even colder. There will be a small pre-frontal warm up, but temperatures will stay below average. Only scattered showers are expected with this midweek cold front.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.