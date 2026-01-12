Trump says Iran may have crossed red line following deadly crackdown on protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday his administration is considering options to respond to Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests, while also suggesting U.S. officials could meet with Iranian leaders.

The president indicated Iran may be crossing a red line that would trigger a response, referencing a previous warning to the country to “not start shooting, because we’ll start shooting too.”

“They’re starting to it looks like and there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” President Trump told Scripps News when asked if Iran had crossed the line.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency claims at least 544 people have been killed amid the protests, with more than 10,000 people arrested. However, understanding the scope of the protests has been difficult as Iranian state media has provided little information on the demonstrations. The Iranian government has also not provided casualty figures.

President Trump indicated that he is receiving hourly updates as his administration consults with allies on potential next steps.

“We’re looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he said, noting the reports are coming in hourly.

As he weighs options, Trump said Iranian leaders are seeking to negotiate and that a meeting is being arranged. However, he cautioned that American officials “may have to act” before that meeting takes place.