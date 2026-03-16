Midday Update: Cold front coming following severe weather, FSU film brings the Oscars to Tallahassee, & more

Monday, March 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: Our First-to-know meteorologists have been tracking severe storms moving across the area. Following the morning storms, we'll begin to clear out, but a cold front is coming behind it with a freeze warning for some areas. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather 3-16-2026

2) Iran war pushes gas prices higher as Trump urges allies to help protect shipping routes. AAA reports the national average price for a gallon of gas surpassed $3.70 as of Monday. One month ago, the average was around $2.93 per gallon. Much of the uncertainty pushing prices higher is over the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway that is a vital trade route, with nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passing through it.

Iran war pushes gas prices higher as Trump urges allies to help protect shipping routes

3) FSU film school brings the Oscars to Tallahassee with fundraiser for student filmmakers. While the Academy Awards unfolded in Hollywood, the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts brought a taste of the Oscars to Tallahassee, raising money for the next generation of filmmakers in the process. What began in 2008 as a simple watch party has grown into the college’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting student films and opportunities for aspiring filmmakers.

FSU film school brings the Oscars to Tallahassee with fundraiser for student filmmakers

4) Big Bend Bites distribution helps families during spring break. A yearly local food drive stepped in, giving boxes of fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples to help children stay fed for the week.

Big Bend Bites distribution helps Tallahassee families stretch their budgets during Spring Break

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.