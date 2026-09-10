Midday Update: Tallahassee suspends license plate readers, New support for Amendment 3, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, September 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee commissioners suspend license plate readers, approve city manager contract, and tentative budget. The ALPR suspension is indefinite as the technology cannot be reinstated unless the matter comes before the commission again.

Tallahassee commissioners suspend license plate readers, approve city manager contract and tentative budget

2) Public defender's office seeks to withdraw from representing Wakulla County double homicide suspect. A motion filed Wednesday asks the court to remove the public defender's office from representing Joseph Raker, citing a conflict of interest with a potential state witness.

Public defender's office seeks to withdraw from representing Joseph Raker in Wakulla County double homicide case

3) Florida Realtors puts $10 million behind Amendment 3 as opponents warn of service cuts. Opponents warn the savings could come with higher fees and reduced local services.

Florida Realtors puts $10M behind Amendment 3

4) Decatur County's Co-Responder Program turning 911 crisis calls into a pathway to housing and treatment. The program gives law enforcement more options when responding to people in crisis.

Decatur County's co-responder program is turning 911 crisis calls into a pathway to housing and treatment

5) Thursday Forecast: We are in the mid 80s this midday and will climb to the low 90s by the late afternoon. With a direct line to moisture in the Gulf, we could see more scattered thundershowers after 2 p.m. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Moisture makes a comeback (9-10)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.