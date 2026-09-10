First To Know Weather - Moisture makes a come back

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 70s this morning, with a good amount of clouds. There will be breaks allowing more sun to come through during the late morning and afternoon. The heat index will be staying in the low 100s for now, we could reach 110° by next week.

We will be in the mid 80s this midday, and will climb to the low 90s by the late afternoon. With a direct line to moisture in the Gulf we could see more scattered thundershowers after 2 P.M. This will return us to a typical summer pattern, which can continue through the weekend. These wont be washout days by any means, but can still create some impacts to your day.

This weekend will still see those scattered thundershowers, but much like today, they will not be washout conditions.

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