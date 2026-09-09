Karen Jumonville approved as Tallahassee city manager in split commission vote

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Karen Jumonville is officially the City of Tallahassee's next city manager after commissioners confirmed her in a split vote Wednesday.

Her employment agreement, negotiated with Mayor John Dailey, includes a five-year contract, a $317,000 salary and a $1,000 car allowance. The contract also requires a supermajority — or two-thirds of the commission — to vote in favor of termination if the commission seeks to remove her.

The contract ratification drew criticism from some residents, who said the decision was premature, did not allow for much public input, and that the salary is too high.

Dailey addressed concerns about the salary and the selection process during and before the meeting, saying Jumonville's salary is competitive and the same as what outgoing City Manager Reese Goad would have received.

"Part of my job as the mayor outgoing of the city of Tallahassee is to make sure that I lead this city as an institution in the best possible shape," Dailey said.

"We have an incredible budget that's being proposed, and I'm going to leave it financially sound," Dailey said.

Jumonville will begin her duties on October 1st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.