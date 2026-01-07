Midday Update: Chattahoochee City Council votes on alcohol ordinance, Maduro could face charges in Fl, & more

Wednesday, January 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Chattahoochee City Council votes to discard late-night alcohol ordinance. The decision follows concerns from neighbors in December after a police officer used pepper spray to disperse a crowd outside Bleachers Pub and Grub. The meeting drew a large crowd, with residents voicing concerns about safety, policing, and the impact on local businesses.

2) DEVELOPING: Leon County deputies investigating shooting in Ridge Haven area. On Tuesday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office posted about an attack inside the Ridge Haven area. In an updated post, they say that the victim was identified as a juvenile. Adding that the suspect relocated to Ridge Haven from the Wilson Green neighborhood. No arrests have been made at this time.

3) "Challenging" World Athletics Cross Country Championship course to showcase Florida: The gates for this weekend's World Athletics Cross Country Championship will open at 7:45. The first race will start at 9:45 in the morning.

4) U.S. raid to capture Maduro kills at least 24 Venezuelan security officers. At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face drug charges, officials said Tuesday. Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab said overall “dozens” of officials and civilians were killed in the strike and that prosecutors would investigate the deaths in what he described as a “war crime.” He didn’t specify if the estimate was specifically referring to Venezuelans.

5) DeSantis signals Florida could pursue state charges against Nicolás Maduro. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state may pursue unprecedented criminal charges against ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. He cited alleged narcotics trafficking, gang violence and immigration impacts that he argues have affected Florida. DeSantis raised the possibility Tuesday while speaking in Clearwater, though no timeline or formal action has been announced.

6) Wednesday Forecast: Afternoon highs will reach mid to upper 70s, that trend will continue for the rest of the week. Another cold front is on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

