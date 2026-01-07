First To Know Weather - The Pattern Holds Strong

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The winds from the south are settling in now. This brings a direct line to moisture and heat from the Gulf.

The same old pattern we have been seeing since Monday will continue for today and the second half of the week. In fact the line is so direct that dew points (the measure of moisture in the air) will continue to grow. The higher the dew point the higher the humidity, and the warmer we can get. We are already seeing this in action with this morning's lows. To start today temperatures will be in the low 60s, around 10-20 degrees warmer than we were this time yesterday morning. The afternoon highs will be relatively the same in the mid to upper 70s.

This trend will continue until a cold front passes through over the weekend. This front, as of now, appears to be weak when it comes to rain and storms. The main impact from this front will be the cold air that flows in behind the system. We could get close to freezing again as we start the mornings for next week.

