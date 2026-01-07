Chattahoochee City Council votes to discard late-night alcohol ordinance

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After hours of public comment, Chattahoochee city council members voted 3–1 against an ordinance that would have stopped alcohol sales after midnight, allowing businesses to continue serving alcohol until 2 a.m.



The decision follows concerns from neighbors in December after a police officer used pepper spray to disperse a crowd outside Bleachers Pub and Grub.

The meeting drew a large crowd, with residents voicing concerns about safety, policing, and the impact on local businesses.

Watch the video below to hear from the business owner and a city council member on the decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After hours of public comment and debate, an ordinance that would limit late-night alcohol sales in Chattahoochee is off the table.

I'm Tatyana Purifoy in Chattahoochee.

City council members made the decision after hearing how the change would impact business owners.

Following a packed city council meeting, Chattahoochee leaders voted 3–1 to remove Ordinance 580, which would have stopped alcohol sales after midnight.

With the ordinance removed, businesses in the city can continue selling alcohol until 2 a.m.

The meeting drew a large crowd, with many residents stepping up to the podium to voice concerns about safety, policing, and quality of life in the community.

For the owner of Bleachers Pub and Grub, the only business in the city open past midnight, says the vote brought her relief.

Owner Brittany Moffatt said, “I'm happy with their decision. I'm glad that Chris Moultry stood up and took a stand for Chatahochee to remove that ordinance from the agenda because it really would have hurt my business along with potential other businesses, so I'm really pleased with the results of tonight's meeting.”

Council members who voted to remove the ordinance say the decision was about fairness and giving the community more time to address broader concerns.

Council member Amy Glass said, “So we has a community have to come together—business owners, us, everybody. And I will vote no on this, but if I see this can't be resolved of keeping people out the street and the noise.”

Despite the outcome, several residents say they plan to continue bringing concerns to city leaders, hoping future discussions will focus on public safety and accountability.

Council members say they’re open to revisiting the issue in the future if things do not change.

But for now, alcohol sales in Chattahoochee will continue until 2 a.m.

In Chattahoochee, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

