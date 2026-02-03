Midday Update: Charlie Adelson's appeal hearing, Heightened Capitol security sparks backlash, and more

Tuesday, February 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Charlie Adelson's attorneys present appeal arguments, seeking new trial Tuesday morning. He was sentenced to life for the murder of former Florida State University law professor Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed in July 2014. Adelson was convicted and sentenced for his role in Markel's death in late 2023.

2) Madison County school board delays personnel decisions amid state transportation investigation. Board documents show one transportation department employee's status was changed from administrative leave with pay to suspension without pay effective Feb. 2. The same employee had previously been placed on administrative leave in January.

3) Community leaders urge voters to research ballot initiatives ahead of 2026. Ballot initiatives give the public a direct voice in decision-making, bypassing lawmakers. They help decide how schools are funded, how taxes are set, and how local governments operate day to day. But officials say many ballot questions are written in broad or technical language, which can make it difficult for voters to see how a statewide proposal may affect them, especially in rural communities like Gadsden County.

4) Heightened Capitol security sparks backlash during Muslim advocacy day. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier ordered a heightened law enforcement presence at the State Capitol on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from Muslim advocates and Democrats.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Our warmth trend begins today. We'll get up into the 60s. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds, but it should be sunny for the most part. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

