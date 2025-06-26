Midday Update: Calls grow for transparency amid CRA investigation, Valdosta housing crisis, and more

Thursday, June 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) State and local agencies respond to recent Tallahassee child deaths. On Wednesday, new court records describe the injuries sustained to a 1-year-old child, resulting in her death. This tragedy follows the death of a 5-year-old girl last month. Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing a new law in response to that incident.

2) Quincy Commissioner calls for transparency amid Community Redevelopment Agency investigation. The CRA is under investigation for financial mismanagement, and now concerns are growing over how taxpayer dollars are being spent in Quincy.

3) Valdosta voices demand action on housing crisis during DCA stop. Over 28% of people in Valdosta are living in poverty, and an additional 15% are rent burdened, looking for solutions to more affordable housing.

4) Thursday's Forecast: Following morning storms, temperatures cool off a little, rising into the low 90s. Another round of storms are possible during afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

