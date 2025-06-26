Hottest days are out as stormy afternoons fill in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A second wave of storms moved through early Thursday morning, but severe chances for these storms have dwindled.

As the second wave moved into South Georgia early Thursday morning, storms entered an atmosphere which was drained from a lot of the activity earlier Wednesday evening.

You may have heard a few claps of thunder early Thursday though!

Thursday afternoon another round of storms form.

One or two of these storms could be stronger to severe at times.

The threats from any storm that does get stronger will be gusty wind and hail.

Not all storms will be strong, and not everyone will get storm activity Thursday.

Stormy afternoons are in store for our neighborhoods through the end of the week and weekend.

