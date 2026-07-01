Midday Update: Brown water returns to Wakulla Gardens, New Laws, pharmacy closures straining neighbors, & more

Wednesday, July 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla Gardens neighbors demand fix for brown water. After discolored water returned to faucets in Wakulla Gardens, neighbors want to know what's causing the recurring problem and want crews to find a permanent solution.

Wakulla Gardens residents demand permanent fix for recurring brown water problem

2) Pharmacy closures strain some Tallahassee neighborhoods. The closures include the Walgreens at North Monroe Street and John Knox Road, the CVS on South Monroe Street, and two Winn-Dixie pharmacies in South Tallahassee.

Pharmacy desert concerns grow in Tallahassee neighborhoods as closures limit access

3) Nearly 140 new Florida laws take effect Wednesday. The changes touch everything from the state budget and massive data centers to restaurant fees, pet sales, school requirements, local government power and airport names.

Nearly 140 new Florida laws take effect July 1. Here are the big ones

4) Online payment changes for Valdosta utility customers. City of Valdosta utility customers who pay their bills online need to create a new payment account.

Valdosta utility customers must create new online payment account before July 1st billing system launch

5) Wednesday Forecast: The heat is sticking around, but our area is not under an advisory this Wednesday. We will be in the mid to upper 80s by midday, and should climb into the mid 90s for highs in the late afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Drier air slides in

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