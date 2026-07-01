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City of Valdosta utility customers who pay their bills online need to take action before July 1.

Valdosta utility customers must create new online payment account before July 1st billing system launch

The city is launching a new online utility billing system on July 1, and current online users will need to create a brand-new payment account before paying their next utility bill. The city is encouraging customers to re-register before their next payment to avoid delays.

The software upgrade is designed to improve the customer experience and comes alongside a new residential sanitation billing system.

Residents should also know that only city-issued 96-gallon trash carts will be serviced beginning July 1, with additional carts available through the Public Works Department if needed.

For step-by-step instructions, visit the City of Valdosta's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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