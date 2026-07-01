First To Know Weather - Drier air slides in

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Temperatures are in the low to upper 70s to start us off today. Drier air is trying to fight against the moist air and as a result the chance of showers, and storms, are extremely low. The dry air wont be able to beat off the mugginess so the heat index will still rise to the low 100s by the afternoon. This will not be high enough to warrant a heat advisory.

We will be in the mid to upper 80s by midday, and should climb into the mid 90s for our highs in the late afternoon. While we are not in a heat advisory you will still want to stay cool and hydrated today.

The drier air will settle in for the next few days. Moisture will return heading into Independence Day Weekend, and will increase the heat index and the storm chances.

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