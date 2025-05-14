Midday Update: Bond denied for suspected FSU shooter, Florida Budget woes continue, and more

Wednesday, May 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) VIDEO: Bond denied for Phoenix Ikner, man facing murder charges in connection with FSU shooting. He's being held at the Wakulla County Detention Center after making his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

2) FAMU presidential candidate Gerald Hector meets with community, as the presidential salary range is revealed. The FAMU presidential search committee approved a salary range of $630,000-$750,000 for the new president on Tuesday. It still needs full board approval at their Friday meeting.

3) Re-session blues: Florida lawmakers face time crunch, frustration over budget deal. Florida’s budget battle shows no resolution, as lawmakers returned to Tallahassee this week without a deal, heightening concerns of what could become the first government shutdown in state history.

4) Wednesday Forecast:Following days of rain, we'll dry out, reaching temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Even though we have drier air above, a southwesterly wind will help raise our humidity levels. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

