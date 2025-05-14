Watch Now
Finding ways to stay cool with highs soaring into the 90s through the weekend

Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a very rainy weekend, we are now in a stretch of drier and warmer weather!

We brace ourselves for highs that stretch into the upper 80s and low 90s through our 7-day forecast.

A ridge of high pressure will set up across our neighborhoods this week, and that helps keep most rain chances away.

Stray showers are possible later Wednesday night for our very northern neighborhoods in South Georgia, but even those showers will be light and short-lived.

Even though we have drier air above, a southwesterly wind will help raise our humidity levels.

It will feel STICKY through the end of the week and weekend.

Highs will jump into the low to mid 90s for the weekend, but with higher dew point temperatures, we could be feeling more like the low 100s at times!

