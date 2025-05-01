Midday Update: Attorneys call for FSU shooting investigation transparency, May Day Protest, and more

Thursday, May 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Attorneys representing family of Tiru Chabba call for transparency in FSU shooter investigation.Chabba was one of two people killed on Florida State's Campus on April 17th. The family attorneys are not threatening a lawsuit at the moment, but they are calling for transparency in the investigation into the alleged shooter, Phoenix Ikner.

2) Governor Ron DeSantis honors members of FSU Police Department following school shooting.He awarded Chief Jason Trumbower and seven of his officers the Governor's Medal of Heroism.

3) May Day protests against the Trump administration expected nationwide.Protests are planned from coast-to-coast today, aiming to challenge the Trump administration over its policies on things like immigration, job cuts, and more. Protests are expected to happen in Tallahassee as well.

4)Madison County faces disaster response gap after AmeriCorps funding cuts.After a major federal funding cut, AmeriCorps volunteers are being pulled from storm-battered areas, leaving places like Madison County in a tough spot ahead of hurricane season.

5) Thursday Forecast:Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Some clouds build throughout the afternoon, but very little to no rain is expected. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

