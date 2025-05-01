Drier air slowly moves out with storms returning for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A mild afternoon is in store for most of us as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon.

Coastlines along the southwest coastline of the Big Bend get a southeasterly wind. As wind moves over upper 70-degree waters, it will keep coastal neighborhoods a little cooler. Highs there top out in the low 80s.

Some clouds build throughout the afternoon, but very little to no rain is expected over the next two days.

Drier air takes hold of most of Florida's peninsula, some of the Big Bend, and southeast Georgia.

This will keep rain chances low through the end of the week.

A cold front moves through Saturday afternoon and evening through Sunday, and this brings or next rain chances.

Scattered storms are expected during this time.

We will keep an eye on the timing of the front's arrival so you can get your weekend plans in order.

