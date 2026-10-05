Midday Update: Area Flood Watch, Sweets & Kindness Social works against bullying, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, October 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: We are in a Flood Watch until 8 P.M. this evening. Heavier bands of rain, with thunder, will roll in this afternoon. These can last until after sunset. We are also watching some possible development in the Gulf. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Very Rainy Week Ahead

2) Teaching kindness: Local children learn how to stand up to bullying. The DJ DEMP Foundation brought families together to give children tools to recognize bullying and know when to step in.

Teaching kindness: Local children learn how to stand up to bullying

3) Ashton Daniels sets rushing touchdown record in Seminoles' 38-7 win over Virginia. The Seminoles rallied from an early deficit to beat Virginia 38-7 and improve to 3-2.

Ashton Daniels sets new FSU single-game rushing touchdown record in Seminoles' 38-7 win over Virginia

4) Price wars begin: Walmart, Amazon and Target launch October sales. Three major retailers are rolling out their first big sales for the upcoming holiday season this week. Here are the best things to buy now, and what you should wait until Black Friday to buy.

Holiday price wars have begun: What to buy now

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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