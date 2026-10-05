First To Know Weather - A Wet Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s this morning, with spotty showers. These become weaker and more scattered after the sunrise. The clouds and the rain will suppress the highs today, and we will be below average in the mid to upper 70s.

Abc 27

We are in a Flood Watch until 8 P.M. this evening. Heavier bands of rain, with thunder will roll in for this afternoon. These can last until after sunset. Flash flooding is still possible, but the overall chance is low. Still be mindful in low lying areas, as well as around lakes and rivers.

The stationary front will remain overhead all week long. Expect cloudier skies and rain through this weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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