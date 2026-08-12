Midday Update: Another Heat Advisory, Smart Dreams Academy prepares to open, Shared-use trail plans, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, August 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County students return to class as district focuses on reading education. Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he hopes to build on the district's "B" grade from the state with a focus on getting back to the basics.

Leon County Schools kicks off new school year with focus on reading and back-to-basics education

2) Smart Dreams Academy prepares to open its doors for young adults aging out of foster care. A new campus near FAMU will bring together housing, career support, mentorship, and life skills for young people transitioning out of foster care

Smart Dreams Academy prepares to open its doors for young adults aging out of foster care

3) Tallahassee Parks and Rec seeks volunteer youth coaches. The city's parks and recreation department wants to grow its youth tackle football program this fall. They're recruiting volunteer coaches to help lead teams across the city.

Tallahassee Parks and Recreation seeks volunteer coaches to help grow youth sports programs

4) FDOT plans shared-use trail expansion on Ochlockonee Bay Bridge. The trail would connect Alligator Drive in Franklin County to Surf Road and Mashes Sands Road in Wakulla County, adding a 10- to 12-foot path along the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists to cross without a vehicle.

Ochlockonee Bay Bridge expansion would add shared-use trail connecting Franklin and Wakulla counties

5) VSU lauches new center to expand hands-on learning opportunities. The center can connect students with internships, research opportunities, study abroad programs, and community partnerships through service learning.

Valdosta State University launches new center to expand hands-on learning opportunities for students

6) Wednesday Forecast: This midday we are in the upper 80s and low 90s, and that will climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. We are also in a Heat Advisory again today until 7:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - The pattern remains (8-12-2026)

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