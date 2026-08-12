First To Know Weather - A Day Like Yesterday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the upper to mid 70s, with mostly sunny skies. The mugginess is in full force this morning, and will result in our afternoon heat indices to reach around 110°. We are once again in a Heat Advisory from 1 P.M. till 7 P.M.

By midday we will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, and that will climb into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. High pressure will continue to provide extra heat and moisture, but the sinking air could stop some development of thundershowers. However, like yesterday a few can still fight against it and form after 2 P.M.

This pattern will continue through the rest of the week.

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