Midday Update: Amendment 3 potential impacts, Decatur County honors Veterans, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, November 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Amendment 3 promises property tax relief in Tallahassee, but experts warn of impact on renters, buyers. Amendment 3 guarantees existing homeowners lower property tax bills, but housing experts in Tallahassee warn the change could worsen affordability for home buyers and renters.

Amendment 3 promises property tax relief in Tallahassee, but experts warn of impact on renters, buyers

2) Veterans in Decatur County share lessons of service they hope the next generation will carry forward. More than 1,300 veterans call Decatur County home, and many say the values they learned in uniform — freedom, responsibility, and looking out for others — are lessons worth passing down.

Veterans in Decatur County share lessons of service they hope the next generation will carry forward

3) Tallahassee youth enjoy a day of fun, learning, and new possibilities. Local children enjoy carnival rides, games, and fair food while receiving books and journals designed to inspire them to dream big.

Tallahassee youth enjoy a day of fun, learning and new possibilities at the fair

4) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair, national security concerns. The company at the center of the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pledged cooperation as U.S. authorities examine security concerns.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair, national security concerns

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 70s today, which will be the last time this week. We have a cold front on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - A Cold Front Brings Changes

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