First To Know Weather - A Cold Front Brings Changes After Today (11-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low to mid 50s this morning with some areas in the upper 50s. We are warmer than the last few days, but you may want to consider those jackets. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s one last time for a while.

While we are starting off cloudy, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. The little moisture we do have will only be able to be used as clouds. Behind the front drier air is dominating. Skies will be clearer, and colder air will settle in.

The coolest day this weekend will likely be Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s (which were lows just last week). That night will be the coldest as well with lows potentially reaching the mid 30s, with frost possible.

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