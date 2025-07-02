Midday Update: Alligator Alcatraz opens in Florida, Neighborly seeks support from the community, and more

Wednesday, July 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 'Alligator Alcatraz' Opens in Florida amid protests, praise, and legal threats. Florida officially opened its new migrant detention and deportation facility Tuesday at a near-defunct airport deep in the Everglades. The center is already the subject of federal lawsuits, national headlines, and growing ideological debate.

2) Non-profit that helps refugees seeks support from community. Neighborly is a non-profit that helps vulnerable communities in our city, including refugee families. They share how they are addressing key needs and why they need help in this mission.

3) Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore aims to boost visibility, community impact in Valdosta. It will open on East Hill Avenue, tripling foot traffic exposure from 2,500 to 7,500 cars daily.

4) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the high 80s. By late afternoon, a few storms pop inland, with scattered rain chances spreading into the Big Bend and South Georgia by early evening. Not everyone will see rain. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

