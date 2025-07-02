Scattered storms take us through Thursday with a drop in chances July 4th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Coastal storms roll into Apalachee Bay and nearby shorelines early Wednesday morning.

By late afternoon, a few storms pop inland, with scattered rain chances spreading into the Big Bend and South Georgia by early evening.

Not everyone will get wet—but expect to see storm clouds on the horizon, even if rain doesn’t find you.

Fourth of July plans? Good news. Rain chances lower heading into Friday.

Thursday brings another round of scattered storms, but by Friday, activity looks much more isolated.

Still, keep an ear out for thunder—and head indoors if one passes your area.

Into the weekend, storm chances drop again, with only spotty afternoon storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

