Midday Update: Addressing affordable housing needs, 2026 State of the Union address, & more

Tuesday, February 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) New affordable housing set for South Monroe, 86 units for low-income housing. The complex would be operated by Volunteers of America of Florida and would target households with low, very low, and extremely low incomes. It would be the organization's second property in Tallahassee, joining the Veterans Village.

2) Organizations fight the affordable housing crisis in Valdosta. Nearly 1 in 3 families in Valdosta live below the poverty line. Community leaders gathered via Zoom on Thursday to highlight housing needs across Georgia. The organization also held an in-person gathering on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11:30 a.m. at Crossing Jordan Baptist Church.

3) Southwood residents petition over developer's missed road construction deadlines. A petition filed by residents states that Orange Avenue from Biltmore Avenue to Southwood Plantation Road was required to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. The petition also states that Biltmore Avenue from Orange Avenue to Apalachee Parkway was supposed to be under active construction by that same deadline. Residents say neither project is underway.

4) When and where to watch Trump's 2026 State of the Union address: The State of the Union will air live Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT, on Scripps News and on the Scripps News website, app, and YouTube pages. This will be President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term.

5) Tuesday Forecast: The sun will be shining throughout today, with temps only getting into the mid-50s. But things will warm up beginning tomorrow. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

