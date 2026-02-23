WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Organizations fight the affordable housing crisis in Valdosta

Families in Valdosta see less affordable housing as rising rents and stagnant wages create a widening gap between what residents earn and what they can afford to pay, according to community advocates and data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Community leaders gathered via Zoom Thursday to highlight housing needs across Georgia. The organization also held an in-person gathering Friday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St., Valdosta.

Nearly 1 in 3 Valdosta families live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 800 people are currently on one affordable housing waiting list. Fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment now averages about $1,145 a month, while census data puts the city's average household income at roughly $45,000 before taxes.

Omega Calhoun with the Black to the Future Action Fund said the disconnect between decision makers and working families is clear.

"People are not making enough here in the city of Valdosta. So it's not compatible with a living income," Calhoun said.

Calhoun said community leaders are hearing the call from their constituents.

"Leaders are the champions within our community. Why? Because their constituents have come out and actually say, hey, we cannot survive. We need help on this. This is our cry for help," Calhoun said.

The housing strain is especially heavy on Valdosta's south side, where Calhoun says the community has faced long-standing economic challenges.

"One of the main issues and areas that we see that we need to actually look at is the south side of Valdosta. Why? Because before they actually put the overpass on the south side of Valdosta it was a lot of black businesses that were thriving in the Plaza," Calhoun said.

Organizations like the Black to the Future Action Fund and Climate Power have been working in Valdosta since 2022, knocking on doors and collecting data from neighbors. Kelly Saxon, a partner with the organization and community activist, said families are running into systemic barriers when trying to secure housing.

"You're bringing $800 a month, but then we need you to make $2,400 a month to prove that you can afford these $800 units. And we're going to need your first and last months rent," Saxon said.

Mia Logan, Senior Advisor for Climate Power, said rising home insurance rates are compounding the crisis.

"When we are seeing home insurance rates rising, in Georgia becoming number 8 out of 10 states with the highest insurance premiums, that's creating a crisis where folks are not going to be able to own their home," Logan said. "They are not going to be able to build wealth and pass it down."

Policies the organization is fighting to change include eliminating junk application fees and requirements, increasing the housing supply with more affordable units in high-traffic areas, and keeping rent reasonable for working-class families.

\While Valdosta is a major center of their efforts, the organizations are also doing similar work in Tifton, Albany and Decatur County as part of a broader push for affordable housing across a region they say has been heavily neglected.

The Black to the Future Action Fund and Climate Power said they will continue to speak with leaders at the local level as well as the state Capitol to ensure affordable housing needs are met during session.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

