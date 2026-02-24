First To Know Weather - One More Cold Day (2-24-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats again this morning because it is freezing! Temperatures range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and the wind chill could make some areas feel in the low 20s.

The sun will be shining throughout today, but it wont bring the highs much warmer than yesterday. We only reached 53° around Tallahassee, but today will be around 57°, so we are making progress. The real warm up will be tomorrow afternoon, when we return to the 70s and stay there through next week.

We are keeping our eye on showers and some thunder on Friday into Saturday. A cold front and low pressure will bring increased moisture from the Gulf, which will result in scattered showers. Some areas could bring heavy rain, and even have some rumbles of thunder.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.