TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — November 20th, 2026: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community support fuels ABC 27 Turkey Drive. This year's drive collected 800 frozen turkeys and raised $60,000. If you missed the turkey drop-off on Thursday, you can also make a monetary donation HERE.

Turkey Drive Results

2) Legal questions mount after Tallahassee's split vote to oust City Manager Karen Jumonville. City Attorney Amy Toman says a supermajority provision may conflict with the city's governing documents.

Legal questions mount after Tallahassee's split vote to oust City Manager Karen Jumonville from the role

3) Operation Santa Wakulla calls for community support as holiday gift requests hit record high. 150 Wakulla County families with over 400 children need gifts this holiday season.

Operation Santa Wakulla needs community to adopt 70 families as holiday gift requests hit record high

4) Judge allows school bus camera lawsuit to proceed. A Hillsborough County judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit challenging the way drivers' ticket appeals are handled for Florida's controversial school bus cameras.

Judge allows Hillsborough school bus camera lawsuit to proceed

5) Weekend forecast: Waves of rain will continue throughout the day, but we will get clearer this weekend, with plenty of sun for Sunday. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Changes Come This Weekend

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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