TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are above average this morning in the low to mid 60s. It wont feel like it everywhere though with a wind chill making us feel in the 50s. Gusts can reach as high as 25 miles per hour throughout the day, but the wind chill wont be an issue this afternoon. We will be closer to average for our highs in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Waves of rain will continue through the day, but there are signs of a clearing after the sun sets. Still a few pockets of light showers can still roll through overnight. Clouds will maintain their hold on our skies with very little sun poking through.

We will get clearer this weekend, with plenty of sun for Sunday. The low pressure which has been driving our weather finally breaks and moves on. That being said we could still see some fringe bands come off of it as it leaves. This will occur early Saturday, but should clear up in the afternoon. Things can change so stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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