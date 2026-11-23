TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — November 23rd, 2026: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) WTXL and Second Harvest turkey drive helps feed 1,200 Big Bend families. This year's drive collected 800 frozen turkeys and raised more than $60,000.

WTXL and Second Harvest of the Big Bend collected 800 frozen turkeys and raised more than $60,000 to help families through the holiday as food insecurity remains high.

2) Nvidia stock surges after Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO. The company said the board voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings that satisfied directors about his honesty and ability to lead the company.

Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

3) NC State scores 21 unanswered in second half to beat Florida State 28-10 on Seminole Heritage Day. Florida State led 10-7 at halftime, but NC State's second-half surge spoiled homecoming and a historic turquoise uniform debut.

NC State scores 21 unanswered in second half to beat Florida State 28-10 on Seminole Heritage Day

4) Monday forecast. Skies will be cloudy, but there should be some holes to let the sun in over the course of the day. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Cool Down Coming For Thanksgiving

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