TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 60s this morning, with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. The fog will luckily lift soon after the sun rises, but the clouds will stick around. Highs by the afternoon are expected to be close to average in the low 70s.

Skies will be cloudy, but there should be some holes to let the sun in over the course of the day. Unlike last week we do not have a chance of rain everyday. In fact today should be dry; it will just be cloudy.

We should be in store for a wet Wednesday, but the bigger story is the cool down after. We will be well below average for Thanksgiving in the low 60s for our highs, and 40s to start the day.

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