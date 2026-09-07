Midday Update: 3 teens arrested after mall shooting in Tallahassee, Deadly Miami runway crash, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, September 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 3 arrested after investigation into parking garage shooting at Governor's Square Mall. Police say a 15-year-old fired shots at a vehicle in the parking garage. They say the gunfire followed a previous altercation inside the mall.

3 teens arrested after shooting at Governor's Square Mall

2) Oasis Fun Fest raises money for Tallahassee classrooms. The annual event in Northeast Tallahassee donates part of its proceeds to local underfunded schools through its Stock the Classroom initiative.

Oasis FunFest raises money for Tallahassee classrooms

3) 5 dead after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles. The aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. on Sunday after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The aircraft ran across a road used by warehouse workers and other businesses.

5 dead after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles

4) Labor Day Forecast: Our area is in for some more storms today, the strongest of which can roll through from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. After today, the rain chances drop back to normal summertime conditions. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for some of our northwestern counties. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Stormy Labor Day (9-7-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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