First To Know Weather - A Stormy Labor Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the low 70s to start us off today. There is a Heat Advisory in effect from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. for Decatur, Seminole, and Gadsden counties today. While everyone will be in the low 90s, the heat index in those areas can reach 109°, with the rest of us feeling around 105°.

Despite the strong and severe storms last night the atmosphere isn't out of energy yet. The cold front that created those storms is still strong and slow moving. As a result we will see more storms through the late afternoon.The strongest of which can roll through from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. After today the rain chances drop back to normal summer time conditions.

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