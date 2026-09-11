Midday Update: 25 years since 9/11, Neighbors raise questions about Tallahassee city manager's salary, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, September 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Nation remembers victims of 9/11 as US marks 25 years since attacks. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which left nearly 3,000 people dead and forever changed the United States.

Donald King/AP FILE: Flags are placed by the names of those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the reflecting pools at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

2) Tallahassee neighbors raise questions about new city manager's $317,000 salary. Tallahassee's new city manager Karen Jumonville is locked in for a $317,000 annual salary — and the price tag is raising eyebrows among some residents.

Tallahassee neighbors raise questions about new city manager's $317,000 salary

3) Leon County looks to expand affordable housing help for manufactured home residents. A state law change lifted a 20% cap on SHIP housing funds for manufactured homes. The county wants to use more of that money to help mobile home residents.

Leon County looks to expand affordable housing help for manufactured home residents

4) Bainbridge Housing Authority modernization project upgrades 70 homes for local families. The two-phase modernization project is funded through HUD and includes electrical upgrades, new appliances, fresh flooring, and paint for 70 homes.

Bainbridge Housing Authority modernization project upgrades 70 homes for local families

5) Florida governor’s race turns to ideology, affordability and donor ties. Florida’s race for governor pits Republican warnings about socialism against Democratic attacks on rising costs and donor influence, with both parties trying to turn those messages into votes.

Florida governor’s race turns to ideology, affordability and donor ties

6) Weekend Forecast: We'll warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the late afternoon. Scattered showers may roll through our area until 7:00 p.m. Scattered storms are expected this weekend, with the majority of the rain expected Saturday afternoon. Sunday is expected to be drier, but you can't rule out a shower or two. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Stormy Saturday, Sunnier Sunday

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