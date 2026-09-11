First To Know Weather - Stormy Saturday, Sunnier Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off cooler in the mid to low 70s this morning. Skies will once again start on the cloudier side, but sun will return in the late morning and into the afternoon. That is until the storms roll in.

By midday we will be in the mid 80s, and warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the late afternoon. Storms and showers can pick up around 1 P.M. from the west and south west. They will weaken through our area, dying out before reaching I-75 around 7 P.M.. That being said they can still make an impact with heavy downpours.

Saturday has another good chance for afternoon storms and showers, but Sunday appears drier. While there can still be the occasional shower and thunder, Sunday would be the better day for afternoon outdoor activities. High pressure ridging next week will lower the rain chances making us drier, but still humid.

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