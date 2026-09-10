DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Bainbridge Housing Authority is in the middle of a two-phase modernization project aimed at upgrading aging homes and improving living conditions for families in public housing.

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Bainbridge Housing Authority modernization project upgrades 70 homes for local families

The project covers 70 of the 359 units the authority manages. Phase one is complete across all 70 homes, bringing electrical updates including central heating and air conditioning and new water heaters as the apartments transition from gas to electric. Phase two is now underway, with those same homes receiving new stoves, refrigerators, LED lighting, new floors, and fresh paint.

The project is funded through HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Bainbridge Housing Authority Executive Director Nadine Beard said the goal goes beyond physical improvements.

"Dealing with the community that we serve, they're underprivileged and a lot of them cannot afford a window unit," Beard said. "But the people that we serve are just like you and I. They want something nice. They want a place to call home."

Bainbridge neighbor Tangela Jones has lived on the property for two years. Before moving in, she fell on hard times.

"I didn't have nowhere to stay at one point, you know, things got a little rough," Jones said.

For Jones, the upgrades mean more than just physical comfort.

"Peace, like on the beach," Jones said. "It's real comfortable, you know. Now, I thank God I've been blessed with this because, you know, the economy is so bad. Now you really can't afford, really, really can't afford, you know, a real, real home."

Housing authority leaders expect the project to be complete by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. Those in need of housing assistance can contact their local housing authority.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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